3M, Collision Repair Education Foundation Launch 2018 ‘Hire Our Heroes’ Fundraiser

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division and the Collision Repair Education Foundation have launched their 2018 fundraiser to help programs to attract and support military veterans seeking a career in the collision repair industry.

Since 2013, the 3M “Hire Our Heroes” program has generated more than $1 million that was used toward scholarships and tool grants for military veterans and their family members pursuing a career in the collision repair industry.

This year, donors have two ways to show their support and win: The “Show Your Support” campaign and the 3M Hire Our Heroes 500.

‘Show Your Support’ Campaign

All donations of $200 or more made to the Collision Repair Education Foundation before Aug. 30 – earmarked for the “3M Hire Our Heroes Fund” – will receive a full-size 3M Hire Our Heroes flag designed by Chip Foose, and will be entered into a drawing for the following prizes:

1st Prize – Authentic racing helmet, autographed by 40 Cup drivers from the 2017 season, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR legend Richard Petty

2nd Prize – Authentic racing helmet, autographed by 40 Cup drivers from the 2016 season, including Carl Edwards, Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon

3rd Prize – NASCAR Racing Experience for four people at a track near you

4th Prize – NASCAR Racing Experience for four people at a track near you

5th Prize – NASCAR Racing Experience for four people at a track near you

6th Prize – Petty’s Garage sign autographed by Richard Petty

7th Prize – Patriotic hood designed by Ryan “Ryno” Templeton

3M Hire Our Heroes 500

You can be one of 24 donors of $5,000 or more to Collision Repair Education Foundation for the 3M Hire Our Heroes campaign and you can drive a real stock car from the NASCAR Racing Experience in Las Vegas in the 3M Hire Our Heroes 500.

Twenty-four drivers will compete against their peers for the fastest lap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As an additional bonus, the first 10 donors who donate $8,000 or more will drive a car wrapped in their own company branding. Donations to the 3M Hire Our Heroes 500 program can be made between May 15 and July 15.

“We are committed to helping our military veterans get started off on the right foot in a rewarding career in this great industry of ours, and are proud to partner with the Collision Repair Education Foundation to help accomplish that objective” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager for the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “This year’s campaign offers a different twist and fun rewards for those who donate to support this worthy cause.”

More information about the programs, including a link to donate online, is available on the CREF website.

“I want to thank 3M for their support of the education foundation’s work improving the opportunities for our Nation’s veterans pursuing a career in collision repair,” said Clark Plucinski, executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation. “With more than $1 million in grants and scholarships funded since 2013, the 3M Hire Our Heroes program has made a difference in the lives of over 300 veterans and their families.”

Industry members interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s roster of supporters to assist high school and postsecondary collision school programs and students should contact Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (847) 463-5245 or [email protected].