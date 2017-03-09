3M Expands Partnership with Legendary Automotive Designer Chip Foose

3M announced an expanded multi-year partnership with legendary designer Chip Foose that includes 3M’s Automotive Aftermarket Division Collision and Repair branches as well as products from 3M’s Commercial Solutions Division and Auto Care Business Unit.

Through the growing partnership, Foose will represent and promote a variety of 3M’s automotive repair and maintenance products along with 3M Window Film solutions.

The expanded agreement, which began in January, includes joint programs and initiatives with all three divisions including promotions, media outreach and appearances by Foose with 3M customers worldwide. It will allow Foose to represent 3M’s Autocare line of tapes and abrasives, as well as its Rust Preventer Spray, High Power Brake Cleaner and Anti-Seize Brake Lube.

Additionally, Foose will help to promote the various lines of 3M Window Films, as the Commercial Solutions Division will work with him to install 3M Window Film on his vehicles as well as on his residence and design shop. Foose also will continue to advocate the use of 3M tapes, abrasives and filler in top body shops across the country including his own.

Foose has been using 3M products since childhood, when he worked with his dad in his shop. He attributes the use of these products as being a big part of his success.

“I’ve always been a big fan of 3M products, especially the tapes and abrasives, having used them throughout many Foose Design projects,” said Foose. “I’m excited to expand my relationship with 3M’s various divisions and look forward to continuing my work with a company that shares my passion for innovation and design.”

Foose also will continue to support 3M’s joint community and philanthropic events through United Way, the Hire Our Heroes program and others.

“We are thrilled to further grow our relationship with Chip Foose,” said Andrew Milder, global business unit manager-body repair at 3M. “Chip’s one of the best car designers and builders in the world, and he’s been an excellent partner for 3M. We’ve been so successful already, it only made sense to expand our relationship to include other 3M divisions that provide products that Chip is familiar with and fond of.”