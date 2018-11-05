3M Expands Wrap Film Series 1080 with New Dynamic Colors

3M has introduced new dynamic colors to its Wrap Film Series 1080 to stay on trend with popular tones in the industry.

The four new shades to the 1080 lineup include:

Gloss Flip Ghost Pearl

Gloss Silver Chrome

Satin Flip Psychedelic

Shadow Military Green

Wrap Film Series 1080 boasts a portfolio with 100 color options. In addition to visual capabilities that make an immediate impact, the films are durable and maintain color consistency and brightness. Additionally, 3M vinyl wraps boast features that make installation quick and efficient, ensuring outstanding results every time, according to the company.

“Through the addition of four new colors, we are able to diversify our Wrap Film Series 1080 film offerings,” said Janelle Pizzi, 3M product marketer. “It’s not just the colors that make our films best in class, but also the product quality. That’s why 3M vinyl films deliver both eye-catching aesthetics and outstanding performance.”

For more information on 3M Wrap Film Series 1080, visit 3M.com/1080films and view all available colors here.