3M Files Lawsuit Against China-Based Thunder Finish for Patent, Trademark Infringement

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

3M and 3M Innovative Properties Co. have filed a lawsuit in the Western District of Wisconsin against China-based Thunder Finish Co. Ltd., alleging infringement of patent and trademark rights related to 3M’s PPS technology used in the collision repair industry.

The lawsuit alleges that certain Thunder Finish aftermarket spray-gun paint-cup products, which are made in China and sold in the United States, infringe on 3M patent rights directed to 3M PPS technology, which is designed to enable the efficient mixing and spraying of coatings for automotive collision repair and other applications.

The lawsuit also alleges that Thunder Finish’s marketing materials for these products infringe upon 3M’s registered trademarks.

“3M is committed to protecting its substantial investments in research and development and innovative technologies,” the company said in a news release. “3M’s Automotive Aftermarket Division provides a comprehensive range of products and solutions to the collision repair industry, including its PPS technology that enables painters to mix less paint, reduce the amount of solvent used and speed cleanup.”

