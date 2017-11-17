Body Shop Business
3M Honors Military Veterans, Collision Professionals, Students on Veterans Day Weekend

At the recent NASCAR race at Phoenix International Raceway, a select group of veterans were honored with a unique Veterans Day weekend, courtesy of 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division.

3M recognized veteran employees and students from the collision repair industry, as well as body shop managers and collision repair educators, during a special trip to the NASCAR race in Phoenix on Nov. 12.

“Programs like 3M Hire Our Heroes help us remember our military soldiers and let them know that there are still organizations that care about them and their service,” said Keith Kuhn, instructor at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Knoxville. “Spending time with the all of the 3M Hire Our Heroes grant recipients, other instructors, collision shop owners and managers and the 3M team was priceless.”

The attendees included:

College of Lake County

  • Lawrence Harris, U.S. Navy, Service King
  • Octavio Cavazos, instructor

Gadsden State Community College

  • Jason Coleman, U.S. Army
  • Dalton White, assistant instructor

Texas State Technical College

  • Hector Corujo, U.S. Army
  • Jose Rodriguez, U.S. Army
  • Philip McKee, instructor

Driven Music City

  • Morris Rothfeldt, U.S. Army
  • Maj. Laura Rothfeldt, U.S. Army Veterinary Corps
  • Robbie Denney, body shop manager

Ferrera Fire/Rev Group

  • Richard Gales, U.S. Army

Xtreme Kustoms

  • John Horchak, U.S. Army

ABRA Auto Body and Glass

  • Andre Jordan, U.S. Marine Corps
  • Leroy Nestler Jr., General Manager

Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Knoxville

  • Linda Myers, U.S. Air Force
  • Keith Kuhn, collision instructor

Bowen Collision

  • Steven Norton, U.S. Marine Corps

“It was an honor to meet these veterans and recognize those who are making a positive impact on the collision repair industry, and those who have hired them or are educating them,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager at 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “Their very special weekend in Phoenix was filled with unique behind-the-scenes experiences, opportunities to meet celebrities, drivers and crew members, and see the exciting second-to-last race in the playoffs for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

This is the fifth year that 3M has partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation in support of the industry and the nation’s veterans. Since 2013, the 3M Hire Our Heroes program has generated $825,000 to be used toward scholarships and tool grants for military veterans and their family members. Nearly 270 military veterans and their families already have received scholarships and grants.

