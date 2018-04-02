3M Introduces High Power Spray Gun Cleaner

New 3M High Power Spray Gun Cleaner delivers cleaner in an aerosol can to blast excess paint and primer off spray gun surfaces – inside and out.

It is specifically formulated to be used for both solvent-based and waterborne paints and coatings. The VOC-compliant aerosol cleaner complies with SCAQMD 1171 – less than 25 g/L.

Ideal for removing coatings from metals, plastic and composite surfaces, the cleaner’s unique design and delivery method reduce cleanup time for spray gun bodies, hard paint cups, atomizing heads, hoses and fittings. An included extension tube makes it easy to blast hard-to-reach interior components. As an additional benefit, the cleaning solution leaves no residue and doesn’t require pre-cleaning or a final rinse step.

“Sometimes the simplest solution is the smartest one,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “We looked at how much cleaning solution was wasted and how much time was spent cleaning spray guns and the components. Now we are introducing a faster, more efficient delivery system. The combination of 3M High Power Spray Gun Cleaner with the 3M PPS Series 2.0 Spray Cup System and the 3M Accuspray gun will dramatically reduce a shop’s overall cleaning solution usage by more than 70 percent, while also reducing cleanup time. It’s the perfect accessory to any painter’s arsenal.”

To learn more about how the 3M High Power Spray Gun Cleaner is designed to work with the 3M Accuspray ONE Spray Gun System and new 3M PPS Series 2.0 Spray Cup System, visit 3MCollision.com/PPS.