3M Introduces New Solution to Protect Surfaces, Improve Safety, Reduce Cleanup Time in Automotive Manufacturing and Repair Facilities

3M has announced a new solution to protect surfaces from fluids and debris: 3M Self-Stick Liquid Protection.

Fluids such as oils, water, solvents and other chemicals are essential elements during vehicle assembly and repairs. But spills, leaks and overspray can contribute to hazardous environments and messy workspaces. Plus, dirt and debris can create contamination in the job.

The 3M Self-Stick Liquid Protection offers a removable, efficient and economical way of trapping these contaminants in the fabric for easy cleanup. This fabric provides automotive plant managers and repair shop owners a temporary, conformable surface covering that adheres to most surfaces, but removes easily and leaves no residue after the work is completed.

The 3M Self-Stick Liquid Protection Fabric replaces paper-and-tape or other surface coverings that frequently become soggy and slippery and leak to surrounding areas. By holding out fluids and trapping debris, the product allows for easy cleanup and removal of industrial contaminants. The low-tack adhesive backing keeps the material secure on smooth surfaces for improved traction. This may help to reduce the likelihood of slips and falls. In addition, it also protects surfaces from light impact and abrasions from tools and equipment.

A key feature of the 3M Self-Stick Liquid Protection Fabric is its nonwoven surface, which traps contaminants rather than just allowing them to land. This keeps them from spreading around due to sweeping or foot traffic, and keeps particles out of work spaces, off of the work itself and out of sensitive machinery that needs to be disassembled and cleaned.

“3M Self-Stick Liquid Protection Fabric provides an innovative liquid-proof layer of protection for paint mixing rooms, floors, tables and other critical shop areas,” said Dave Gunderson, vice president and general manager for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “It is an effective and affordable way to improve efficiency and cleanliness while reducing rework and equipment downtime.”

The 3M Self-Stick Liquid Protection Fabric is available in 300’ rolls in widths of 4”, 6”, 14” 28”, 36”, 48” and 56”. Available magnetic dispensers and wall and floor applicators make applying the material fast and simple. To learn more, visit 3M.com/SurfaceProtection.