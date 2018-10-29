3M to Showcase Custom Chip Foose Build at 2018 SEMA Show

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

3M Auto has announced that it will unveil a one-of-a-kind “C/28” Chevy C10 project at the 2018 SEMA Show. The truck is a custom build from Chip Foose, who will be at booth no. 12145 in the North Hall to sign autographs on Wednesday, October 31, from 12-2 p.m.

“We are beyond excited not only to have a Chip Foose build in our booth, but more specifically this Foose C/28 Project,” said Matt Callahan, global marketing manager for 3M. “Watching Chip’s vision come to life, especially on one of his own personal vehicles, has been an amazing experience. Chip is one of the best car designers and builders in the world, and he’s been an excellent partner for 3M and we are of course simply excited to be a part of it all.”

Foose has used 3M products since childhood while working in the garage with his father and attributes the products to much of his success. As one of the best-known car designers and builders in the world, Chip Foose has been 3M Auto’s brand ambassador since 2012.

“I’ve always been a big fan of 3M products, especially the tapes and abrasives, having used them throughout many Foose Design projects,” said Foose. “I enjoy working with a company that shares my passion for innovation and design.”

The idea for the build came to Foose a few years ago when he found a Z28 motor. This inspired him to dream about a ’67 C-10 project built to reflect what a Camaro performance packaged C-10 would have been like back in 1967, had it been offered by the factory (hence the “C/28” moniker) . It took time for him to find a C-10 pickup that was in good condition with original paint, a panoramic cab and manual shift. Once he obtained the perfect C-10 pickup, he began working on the design. Like most of his builds, Foose wanted this Chevy to be unique.

“If we’re going to do a C/28 package, we should also add a few more Camaro details,” Foose said in the show. “It’s going to look like Chevy built it, but it of course was never made. Now I’m going to have the only one that ever existed.”

Fans and auto enthusiasts alike will be able to follow the journey of Foose’s build from home on his YouTube channel on a series called “Foose Design” that will live on the Foose Design YouTube Channel (youtube.com/FooseDesignInc). This short series will take viewers through the process Foose went through to build the truck and the products he used to make it all happen, including quite a few from the 3M Family.