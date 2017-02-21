3M is bringing its new Demonstration and Educational Mobile Operation (DEMO) trailer to the 2017 TMC Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition in Nashville.

The 3M DEMO trailer will feature hands-on demonstrations of 3M’s most popular truck-repair products at the workstations and educational sessions in the interior classroom.

The workstations will showcase 3M’s:

Cubitron II abrasives.

Total Automotive Sanding System.

Accuspray Spray Gun System with PPS.

Advanced power tools for body repair.

Dynamic Mixing System.

The 3M DEMO trailer’s classroom instruction will cover these topics:

New 3M Standard Operating Procedures for truck repairs.

How to prevent corrosion on repairs.

How 3M product solutions can help shops increase efficiency and profitability.

The 2017 TMC Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition will take place Feb. 27-March 2 at Music City Center in Nashville.