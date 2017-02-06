4-H Tech Wizards Program Recognizes Axalta for Educating Tomorrow’s Leaders

Michigan State University Extension’s 4-H Tech Wizards program recently recognized three Axalta Coating Systems employees for mentoring students at a local school.

For the past three years, three employees from Axalta’s Mount Clemens, Mich., facility – Gary Weaks, OEM operations quality manager-North America; Karen Putinsky, quality technician; and Kris Wright, chemist – mentored students at Mount Clemens Community Schools. For their efforts, Putinsky and Wright received the Mentor Award and Weaks received the prestigious Mentor of the Year Award.

4-H also presented a Friend of 4-H Award to Jakob Schroeder, Mount Clemens plant manager, on behalf of Axalta.

The Tech Wizards program focuses on building healthy mentoring relationships between caring adult role models and youth as they interact through STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) topics and activities.

“4-H’s recognition of our employees and our Mount Clemens facility is an honor,” said Schroeder. “At Axalta, we believe in giving back to the communities in which we work and live. It is truly exciting to help educate and inspire tomorrow’s scientists and engineers right here in Mount Clemens.”

4-H Tech Wizards Program Coordinator Lisa Kelley noted that Axalta has made a significant impact on the program through financial support and mentoring.

“Kris, Karen and Gary are wonderful, dedicated mentors,” Kelley said. “Their consistent involvement with Mount Clemens Community Schools has provided a welcoming, learning environment for these students. The youth are excited when they come to 4-H Tech Wizards knowing that the mentors always bring fun projects to work on, which usually include a new power tool or chemistry experiment.”