5 Top Headlines This Week

Steck Manufacturing Company has released the Steck Retainer Clip Release Tool (part no. 21715) that makes the removal of fender flares and rocker moldings a breeze by releasing the clips that attach the moldings from the outside. No more breaking clips or wasting time trying to locate the back of the clip.

Voted on by SEMA Show exhibitors, the SEMA Award winners represent the cars, trucks and SUVs that aftermarket manufacturers are investing in and developing products and accessories for. Consumers can be confident knowing that these vehicles have an array of options for customization.

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing announced it will introduce its next-generation spray gun at SEMA 2018. The DV1 is the most advanced spray gun platform from DeVilbiss and a new standard in basecoat spray painting equipment.

The new crash test used a 2010 Honda Fit with no prior accidents that was refitted with OEM replacement parts according to the manufacturer’s procedures at Burl’s Collision Center in Henderson, Texas. Tracy then had those same OEM replacement parts replaced with aftermarket parts.

SEMA announced its Best New Products Award winners at the 2018 SEMA Show, including OPTEX Color Changing Body Filler and Putty from ITW Evercoat. These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2019.