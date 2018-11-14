Body Shop Business
News/Weekly Top News Recap
5 Top Headlines This Week

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Missed an update? No problem! Here are stories that have been topping the charts with our readers this past week.

Top 5 Stories

1) Steck Releases Retainer Clip Release Tool

Steck Manufacturing Company has released the Steck Retainer Clip Release Tool (part no. 21715) that makes the removal of fender flares and rocker moldings a breeze by releasing the clips that attach the moldings from the outside. No more breaking clips or wasting time trying to locate the back of the clip.

2) SEMA Announces Vehicles of the Year

Voted on by SEMA Show exhibitors, the SEMA Award winners represent the cars, trucks and SUVs that aftermarket manufacturers are investing in and developing products and accessories for. Consumers can be confident knowing that these vehicles have an array of options for customization.

3) DeVilbiss to Launch Next-Generation Spray Gun at SEMA 2018

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing announced it will introduce its next-generation spray gun at SEMA 2018. The DV1 is the most advanced spray gun platform from DeVilbiss and a new standard in basecoat spray painting equipment.

4) Results of Latest Crash Test by Attorney Todd Tracy Unveiled at Texas Auto Body Trade Show

The new crash test used a 2010 Honda Fit with no prior accidents that was refitted with OEM replacement parts according to the manufacturer’s procedures at Burl’s Collision Center in Henderson, Texas. Tracy then had those same OEM replacement parts replaced with aftermarket parts.

5) ITW Evercoat Wins SEMA New Product Award for Collision Repair & Refinish

SEMA announced its Best New Products Award winners at the 2018 SEMA Show, including OPTEX Color Changing Body Filler and Putty from ITW Evercoat. These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2019.

 

