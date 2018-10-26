A Tale of Steering...on the Automotive Service Side

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

A colleague of ours, Andrew Markel, who is the director of content for Underhood Service, Import Car and Brake & Front End, recently wrote an interesting little piece about “steering” on the mechanical service side of the automotive aftermarket.

So, on the collision side, we know that insurance companies often attempt to steer consumers to their preferred shops or shops in their “network.” Markel wrote about a recent experience he had at a used car dealership where he was shocked and dismayed to see a sticker on the door jamb of his new purchase attempting to steer the customer back to the dealer.

Click here to read and enjoy.