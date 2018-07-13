AAPEX 2018 to Hold Forum on Retrofitting ADAS Technology

AAPEX 2018 has announced a new forum on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to discuss the growing number of technologies and products that can be installed on millions of vehicles that will significantly increase safety functionality.

Experts will dive deep into what these products are, how many vehicles can be retrofitted, the potential for reducing fatalities, the potential for new business opportunities and how these products can be properly installed on today’s vehicles.

The new ADAS Forum – Saving Lives Through Retrofitting ADAS on Existing Cars will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (PDT) at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

AAPEX, which represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry, will take place Tuesday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

The panel of experts includes Chris Cook, president, Mobile Electronics Association; Jim Warren, executive director, Vision Zero Automotive Network; John Waraniak, vice president of vehicle technology, Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA); and Chris Gardner, MAAP, vice president, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and moderator of the forum.

In addition to learning about new products and opportunities for saving lives with currently available aftermarket safety technology, attendees also will gain a better understanding of the direction, relevance and importance of ADAS technology to the future of the aftermarket industry.

The ADAS Forum is part of the comprehensive AAPEXedu program at this year’s event. The Forum and all AAPEXedu sessions are included in the AAPEX online registration fee, which is $40 (U.S.) through Friday, Oct. 12. To register, visit www.aapexshow.com/attendee.

AAPEX 2018 will feature more than 2,500 exhibiting companies displaying the latest products, services and technologies. More than 47,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend, and approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 135 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX 2018.