AAPEX 2018 to Provide Top-Quality Training for Aftermarket Professionals

AAPEX 2018 is partnering with 10 leading organizations to deliver the most robust education program to date to ensure professionals “stay ahead of the curve” and grow their businesses in today’s high-tech automotive aftermarket industry. The 2018 AAPEXedu program will include expert-led training from the Auto Care Association, the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), AVI, IHS Markit, MERA – The Association for Sustainable Manufacturing, NARSA – the International Heat Transfer Association, Northwood University, the NPD Group and RLO Training.

In this year’s Mobility Garage, AVI also will offer underhood demonstrations and the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium (NAFTC) will provide electric and alternative fuel vehicle demonstrations.

More than 50 AAPEXedu sessions will make up the 2018 program. While many are suitable for all automotive aftermarket audiences, the program also offers specific sessions designated for automotive service professionals and repair shops, parts suppliers, national service chains, manufacturers and professionals under 40.

The AAPEXedu sessions are organized in the following tracks: Technology, Industry Trends, Service Professionals Program, Business Management, Import/Export, Heating/Cooling, Heavy Duty, Paint & Body and a Young Professionals Program.

To see 2018 AAPEXedu topics and a schedule, visit the AAPEX website,aapexshow.com.

All AAPEXedu sessions and Mobility Garage demonstrations are included in the AAPEX online registration fee, which is $40 through Friday, Oct. 12. To register, visit aapexshow.com/attendee.

AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. The event will feature more than 2,500 exhibiting companies displaying the latest products, services and technologies. More than 47,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend and approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 135 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX 2018.