AAPEX Introduces Mobility Park to Spotlight Today’s Automotive Technology

A new Mobility Park at AAPEX 2017 will feature live demonstrations, giving attendees the opportunity to experience and learn first-hand more about today’s automotive technology.

AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and is held annually at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Plans are underway for the Mobility Park to include scan-tool engine demonstrations, underhood training, a 3-D print area and electric vehicles. It will be located behind the Sands Expo Center in the LINQ parking lot.

Nearly 44,000 targeted buyers, including automotive service professionals, automotive parts retailers, warehouse distributors and dealers, will be in Las Vegas during AAPEX to see the latest parts, products, services and technologies from more than 2,200 exhibiting companies.

The Mobility Park is included in the AAPEX online attendee registration fee, which is $40 before Oct. 13. To register, visit www.aapexshow.com/bw.

AAPEX 2017 will take place Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. Approximately 158,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 140 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.