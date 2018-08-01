AASP/MA Delivers Fun at Annual Golf Outing

On July 25, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) hosted its 2018 golf outing at the Blackstone National Golf Club in Sutton, Mass. Sponsored by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the outing boasted 16 teams comprised of members of the Massachusetts automotive community. Each participant enjoyed a full day of play and industry camaraderie on one of New England’s most beautiful courses. Funds raised from the event will go towards AASP/MA’s various membership and legislative initiatives.

“The AASP/MA golf outing continues to be a great day of fellowship and fun,” said AASP/MA President Molly Brodeur. “We appreciate all of the generous sponsors that make the day possible, and we’re looking forward to another successful outing next year.”

Following the outing, attendees gathered for a special evening dinner reception that awarded a host of special raffle prizes. The event also served as a way for AASP/MA to publicly introduce new Executive Director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg and new administrative service provider Thomas Greco Publishing.

“This year’s golf outing was a great success,” said Papageorg. “The weather held off, and everyone shared in some laughs – some at the expense of others, with myself being one of them! It was great to catch up with some shop owners I have not seen in a long time. I was especially pleased to be able to personally thank the many vendor sponsors who continue to assist AASP/MA in efforts on behalf of our growing membership. Many of the vendors volunteered their services in getting meeting notices out to their customers while stressing the importance of joining. I am looking forward to a strong attendance at our September event with Mike Anderson.”

AASP/MA thanks the following sponsors for making the 2018 golf outing a success:

Tournament Sponsor: Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Hole-in-One Sponsor: Guy’s Auto Body

Closest-to-the-Pin Sponsor: EXP Consulting (Lucky Papageorg)

Longest Drive: FinishMaster

Lunch Sponsors: BASF, Kelly Auto Group and Long Cadillac-Subaru

Dinner Sponsors: Hoffman Auto Group, Collision Center Design LLC, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, New England Auto and Truck Recyclers, PPG and Spray Booth Services and Equipment Sales

Hole Sponsors: ABSAP (Auto Body Supplies And Paint), Albert Kemperle, Sherwin-Williams, Tasca Automotive Group, West Springfield Auto Parts, Lombard Equipment, Body and Paint Center/Tom Ricci, Fuller Auto Body & Collision Center, Paster, Rice & Castleman, Lexus of Watertown, Chris Bird – Advantage Parts Solutions, Auto Works Collision, Cape Auto Body, Thomas Greco Publishing, DB National, Pleasant Street Autobody & Repair and Al Brodeur’s Auto Body.

The next AASP/MA event will be a special “Positioning Yourself in the Collision Repair Industry” presentation by Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, scheduled for Sept. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston in Westborough, Mass. Information on this and other upcoming AASP/MA events is available at www.aaspma.org.