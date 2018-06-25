AASP/MA Rallies Members Against Damaged Recycled Parts

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) is urging Massachusetts collision repairers to file complaints with the state’s Auto Damage Appraiser Licensing Board (ADALB) when they receive original insurance estimates that include damaged recycled parts.

During the June 20 ADALB meeting at the Division of Insurance in Boston, AASP/MA Executive Director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg requested the board’s position on the appropriate age and condition of recycled parts written for by insurance appraisers. His request was based on receiving original estimates from AASP/MA members that included parts that were either damaged or several years older than the model-year vehicle being repaired.

As an example, Papageorg cited a situation where a chip existed in the headlight written for in an original estimate when there wasn’t a chip in the existing headlight prior to the loss. He argued that these practices result in longer cycle times and greater burdens on the body shop.

ADALB member Rick Starbard (Rick’s Auto Collision, Revere) agreed with Papageorg, citing the position outlined in Massachusetts regulation 211 CMR 133.00 that a part is of “like kind and quality” if it is of equal or better condition than the pre-accident part.

“If the part has 50,000 more miles on it, to me that’s not the same,” said Starbard. “If it’s three years older, to me that’s not the same or better. If it has damage on it, that’s not the same or better.”

Fellow ADALB member Joseph Coyne, Jr. (Home & Auto Appraisal Bureau, Inc.) voiced concern over the matter and encouraged members of the collision repair industry to submit complaints against appraisers who are writing for damaged products on original estimates.