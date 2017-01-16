AASP-MN Races to Fund Student Scholarships

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced it has raised more than $9,000 for the AASP-MN Automotive Education Fund.

AASP-MN raised the money during its 15th annual Race for Automotive Education Jan. 10-11 at ProKart Indoors to fund scholarships for automotive students enrolled in NATEF-certified mechanical and collision repair programs in Minnesota.

The Automotive Education Fund was established in 2002 and has raised nearly $190,000 over the years.

During the two-night event, 24 teams of mechanical and collision repair shops and industry suppliers raced European karts.

“Members use this event as an opportunity for team building, and at the same time raise money for a very worthy cause,” said Judell Anderson, AASP-MN executive director. “Everybody had a blast!”

Winners included:

January 10

1st place – St. Anthony Mobil, St. Anthony

Runner-up – Hopkins Auto Body Team No. 1, Hopkins

January 11

1st place – LaMettry’s Collision Team No. 1, Richfield

Runner-up – aaa Auto Parts Team No. 1, Rosemount