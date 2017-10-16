AASP-NJ Body Shop Featured in Local TV News Piece on Deer Hits

County Line Auto Body of Howell, N.J., recently was featured in a local news piece on deer collisions in Monmouth County.

The Channel 12 New Jersey piece explains that October is “rutting” season, when deer are more active because they’re looking for mates.

“They were planning to go to three or four different shops that day, but we happened to have 10 or 12 deer losses in the shop at the time, and so they were able to get the full story with us, and didn’t need to go to any other facilities,” shop owner Gary Gardella said.

Richard Gardella, Gary’s brother, told Channel 12 that County Line can see anywhere from 10 to 20 deer-related accidents per week during this time of year. Typical repairs for these accidents cost customers roughly $2,000, which can change depending on the size of the deer, where the car was hit and the overall value of the car.

“You almost don’t have a choice when it comes to having a crazy deer jump out in front of your car,” Richard Gardella shared with Channel 12. “All I can say is drive cautiously and keep your eyes on the road.”

This was County Line’s first experience with a TV news crew, and according to Gary Gardella, it didn’t go unnoticed by the customers.

“We’ve done interviews with local newspapers, but this was the first time being on TV,” he said. “I was pretty surprised when they told me, especially because they just walked in randomly.

“We heard a lot from our customers, and that was really nice to see. A lot of customers stopped in, told us they saw it, and that was exciting.”

County Line Auto Body is a member of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey.