AASP-NJ Gearing up for Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

For the 13th consecutive year, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) will pay tribute to beloved former board member Lou Scoras with its annual golf outing in his name.

This year’s event takes place Sept. 18 at the Colonia Country Club in Colonia, N.J. The outing not only honors Scoras’s memory, but also raises money for a scholarship that aims to inspire and engage the next generation of automotive technicians.

“It’s a great opportunity to relax, play some golf and get out of the shop for awhile,” AASP-NJ President Jeff McDowell said. “We’re all in good company, in good spirits and everyone enjoys it tremendously.”

Registration for the Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing starts at 10 a.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The tournament will end with a cash bar, dinner and prizes.

Registration forms for participants and sponsors for this year’s golf outing are available at www.aaspnj.org, or contact Executive Director Charles Bryant at (732) 922-8909 for more information.

“This outing allows our members and our vendors a chance to forget about business for a little while, which is what we all need sometimes,” Bryant said. “Plus, it’s for an outstanding cause. Lou would’ve loved this.”