AASP/NJ Hosts Seventh Annual Race Night

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) hosted its seventh annual Race Night at RPM Raceway in Jersey City on June 12, 2018.
The event brought together industry members and supporters from all over the state to take part in a fun and friendly competition, which also raises money for a good cause. AASP/NJ will once again donate $1,000 of proceeds from the event to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to aid in the fight against prostate cancer.
“It was tremendous. A lot of fun. The people there had a ball,” said Jeff McDowell, AASP/NJ past president and founding member of the event. “Some of the shops brought double-digit numbers of their employees and that’s just amazing.”
Approximately 45 racers sped along the track in electric go-karts taking part in a three-race series hoping to place among the top three. Everyone who participated had fun competing and displayed great skill. The top three finishers were: James Moyes (Krehel Automotive) who took first place; Keith Krehel (Krehel Automotive), second-place finisher; and Dave Albrecht (Pace Collision), who came in third.
