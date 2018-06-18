AASP/NJ Hosts Seventh Annual Race Night

“It was tremendous. A lot of fun. The people there had a ball,” said Jeff McDowell, AASP/NJ past president and founding member of the event. “Some of the shops brought double-digit numbers of their employees and that’s just amazing.”

Approximately 45 racers sped along the track in electric go-karts taking part in a three-race series hoping to place among the top three. Everyone who participated had fun competing and displayed great skill. The top three finishers were: James Moyes (Krehel Automotive) who took first place; Keith Krehel (Krehel Automotive), second-place finisher; and Dave Albrecht (Pace Collision), who came in third.