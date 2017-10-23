Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey Prepares for Annual Meeting

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) will be hosting its Annual Meeting at the Gran Centurions Banquet Hall in Clark, N.J.

Starting at 7 p.m. with a cash bar, followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m., the meeting will feature guest speakers Robert Palentchar of the Ombudsman’s Office; I-CAR Northeast Regional Manager Allan Smith; and Robert Pingatore of American Compliance.

The meeting will begin with the election of new AASP-NJ officers, including president, collision chairman and mechanical chairman, as well as a number of board members. Shortly after will be an industry awards ceremony.

As the first guest speaker, Palentchar will begin by introducing the work he does at the Ombudsman’s Office. Throughout his presentation, he will explain to attendees how AASP-NJ members can be of assistance to their customers when a dispute arises on an auto property damage claim. Palentchar’s talk will conclude with a brief question-and-answer session.

In his return to the annual meeting, I-CAR’s Smith will assist attendees in staying ahead of the curve and seeing a return on their investments regarding training, certification and education.

Pingatore’s presentation will build on two recent webinars hosted by AASP-NJ and American Compliance, in which viewers learned how to prevent thousands of dollars in fines resulting from OSHA inspections. In addition, he’ll be sharing how his company can help shops comply with OSHA requirements and fight OSHA penalties.

“One of our main goals as an association is to prepare our members for this ever-changing industry as best we can,” said AASP-NJ President Jeff McDowell. “I think that’s very clear based on the selection of speakers that we’ve chosen. Attending the Annual Meeting is a great way for our members to stay informed and stay involved in industry conversations.”

Admission to the 2017 Annual Meeting is free for AASP-NJ members, and $75 for non-members. All proceeds will be going to the AASP-NJ Legal Fund to help address the issues that are negatively affecting the collision repair industry.

To register for AASP-NJ’s Annual Meeting, contact Executive Director Charles Bryant at (732) 922-8909 or at [email protected].