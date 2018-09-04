AASP/NJ Presents 14th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is gearing up for its 14th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing set for Monday, Sept. 17 at the Colonia Country Club.

Each year, AASP/NJ members, vendors and others in the automotive community gather on the green to pay tribute to former board member Lou Scoras by participating in this event in his honor. Monies raised from the event go towards a scholarship designed to inspire young people to pursue a career in the collision industry.

“Everyone should come and enjoy,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “It’s a beautiful course and a nice day to be among your peers. It’s enjoyable whether you golf or not.”

Now in its 14th year, the annual golf outing has truly become a tradition for association members to get out of their shops for a day and get together.

“It’s just goes to show the commitment to others,” said McNee. “This is something we can all do, get together outside of work. Take the time out to refresh your batteries. Make the time to do it.”

Added AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant, “As the years go by, it’s good to know that we are still able to keep Lou’s memory alive with this outing. Lou meant so much to the industry. I think it’s a reflection on his impact that our event is so successful each year.”

The event begins with registration at 10 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m., and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The outing will conclude with a cash bar, dinner and prizes.

Register by calling (732) 922-8909. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.