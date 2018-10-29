Body Shop Business
AASP/NJ to Offer Two Training Events in November on Marketing, OEM Certifications 

Jason Stahl

Jason Stahl,Editor, BodyShop Business Magazine

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be presenting two training events in November that will address marketing, business growth and OEM certifications.
The north meeting is set for Wednesday, Nov. 14, and will feature nationally-known speaker Michelle Nelson of B2B Automotive who will present a Marketing & Equipment Seminar at Innovative Solutions & Technology in Lincoln Park, N.J. Nelson will tell shop owners what steps can be taken to increase revenue and grow their businesses. The discussion will also include OEM certifications and live demonstrations of Pro Spot and Spanesi equipment by Innovative staff members. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., and dinner will be provided. This meeting is free to AASP/NJ members; non-members pay $75. Call (973) 348-9490 or email [email protected] to register.
The south meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 15, at Reliable Automobile Equipment (RAE) in Belford, N.J., featuring AASP/NJ board member and well-known speaker/educator Dave Gruskos, president of RAE.
Fresh from presenting at SEMA in Las Vegas, Gruskos will present, “Certifications: Not Just a Fad!” The discussion will explore trends, customer appeal and perception proving why OEM certification is here to stay. He will address how to build one’s shop to include OEM certifications, how shops can obtain the certification they seek and what each OEM is looking for in an auto body shop. This meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and dinner will be provided. Call (973) 667-6922 or email [email protected] to register.
“These training events are not to be missed,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “These are the things everyone needs to know. Whether you work in the shop or own the shop, [training is] par for the course. We have to absorb as much information as possible to stay ahead of the curve. These events are also a great opportunity to get out and do something, meet fellow shop owners and workers.”

For more information on AASP/NJ training courses and other AASP/NJ events, visit aaspnj.org.

