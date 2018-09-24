AASP/NJ’s 14th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing a Success   

The annual event, named in memory of former board member Lou Scoras, was once again held at the Colonia Country Club. Funds raised from the event benefit a scholarship in Scoras’ name designed to encourage young men and women to pursue a career in collision repair.

“I appreciate everybody taking the time to come down,” AASP/NJ president Jerry McNee told the guests as he welcomed them to the dinner portion of the event. “I know it takes a lot to get out of your businesses during the day.”

Added AASP/NJ executive director Charles Bryant, “[Lou Scoras] was dear to many of us, and we always want to make sure he is remembered.”

“We always try to think about the people who have made our association great,” said Tom Elder, treasure of AASP/NJ. “Lou was probably one of the first shops in the state to use computer estimating. He was forward thinking. He was a friend. He had a great attitude, and I talked to him almost every day. We’d laugh, talk and think back on all the things that happened to us in the auto body industry and try to think about how to make it easier. He was taken from us way too soon.”

Guests enjoyed a full day of golf, which was preceded by a luncheon and followed by a cocktail hour and dinner ceremony where prizes were given out.

Congratulations to this year’s winners:

First place – Ben Morgan, Al Taylor, Tony Perez, Brad Decker

Second place – Rod Cameron, Mike Padula, Joe Lubischer, William Hutchinson

Third place – Bill Flannery, Tom Collins, Bill Laud, Bill Paulaukas

Longest drive – Mike Padula

Closest to the pin – Joe Lubischer

AASP/NJ would like to thank the sponsors and supporters of this year’s golf outing:

Platinum Sponsors

The Amato Agency

All American Auto Salvage

Gold Sponsors

Greco Publishing

Akzo Nobel Coatings

Cosmo’s Ocean County Auto Wreckers

Fenix Parts

Silver Sponsors

Auto Body Distributing Co.

Bronze Sponsors

Flemington Car & Truck Country

United Bank Card Network/Harbortouch

Hoffman Services, Inc.

Refreshment Carts

Leesville Auto

Cosmo’s Ocean County Auto Wreckers

Fenix Parts

Lunch Sponsor

All American Salvage

Dinner Sponsor

The Amato Agency

Hole-in-One Sponsor

Maxon Hyundai-Mazda-Buick-GMC

Hole Sponsors

Parkway Auto Body

Bloomfield Auto Body

Auto Body Distributing Co.

The Amato Agency

NJ Gasoline and C-Store Auto Association (NJGCA)

Mike Kaufmann Dealer Group

Walter’s Auto Body

Metropolitan Car-O-liner

Continental Auto Parts

Sherwin-Williams

All American Auto Salvage

Mountain View Auto Body

First Class Auto Glass

L & M Auto Center

Nucar Connection

Flemington Car & Truck Country

Axalta Coating Systems

Bill Flannery Automotive

USI North America Paint Booths

Albert Kemperle

Thomas Greco Publishing/New Jersey Automotive

Lee’s Auto Body

Meadowlands Exposition Center

Maxon Hyundai-Mazda-Buick-GMC

Central Paint

Holmes & McDowell

Elizabeth Truck Center

Anthony’s Auto Body

Mitch Portnoi – Post, Polak Law Firm

Sal’s Auto Body

Prize Sponsors

Nucar Connection

Cosmo’s Ocean County Auto Wreckers

Sherwin-Williams

The Amato Agency

Maxon Hyundai-Mazda-Buick-GMC

Axalta Coating Systems

Auto Body Distributing Co.

Utica National Insurance Company