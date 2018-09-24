AASP/NJ’s 14th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing a Success
The Alliance of Automotive Services Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) brought together close to 100 members of the automotive industry for its 14th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Monday, Sept. 17.
The annual event, named in memory of former board member Lou Scoras, was once again held at the Colonia Country Club. Funds raised from the event benefit a scholarship in Scoras’ name designed to encourage young men and women to pursue a career in collision repair.
“I appreciate everybody taking the time to come down,” AASP/NJ president Jerry McNee told the guests as he welcomed them to the dinner portion of the event. “I know it takes a lot to get out of your businesses during the day.”
Added AASP/NJ executive director Charles Bryant, “[Lou Scoras] was dear to many of us, and we always want to make sure he is remembered.”
“We always try to think about the people who have made our association great,” said Tom Elder, treasure of AASP/NJ. “Lou was probably one of the first shops in the state to use computer estimating. He was forward thinking. He was a friend. He had a great attitude, and I talked to him almost every day. We’d laugh, talk and think back on all the things that happened to us in the auto body industry and try to think about how to make it easier. He was taken from us way too soon.”
Guests enjoyed a full day of golf, which was preceded by a luncheon and followed by a cocktail hour and dinner ceremony where prizes were given out.
Congratulations to this year’s winners:
- First place – Ben Morgan, Al Taylor, Tony Perez, Brad Decker
- Second place – Rod Cameron, Mike Padula, Joe Lubischer, William Hutchinson
- Third place – Bill Flannery, Tom Collins, Bill Laud, Bill Paulaukas
- Longest drive – Mike Padula
- Closest to the pin – Joe Lubischer
AASP/NJ would like to thank the sponsors and supporters of this year’s golf outing:
Platinum Sponsors
- The Amato Agency
- All American Auto Salvage
Gold Sponsors
- Greco Publishing
- Akzo Nobel Coatings
- Cosmo’s Ocean County Auto Wreckers
- Fenix Parts
Silver Sponsors
- Auto Body Distributing Co.
Bronze Sponsors
- Flemington Car & Truck Country
- United Bank Card Network/Harbortouch
- Hoffman Services, Inc.
Refreshment Carts
- Leesville Auto
- Cosmo’s Ocean County Auto Wreckers
- Fenix Parts
Lunch Sponsor
- All American Salvage
Dinner Sponsor
- The Amato Agency
Hole-in-One Sponsor
- Maxon Hyundai-Mazda-Buick-GMC
Hole Sponsors
- Parkway Auto Body
- Bloomfield Auto Body
- Auto Body Distributing Co.
- The Amato Agency
- NJ Gasoline and C-Store Auto Association (NJGCA)
- Mike Kaufmann Dealer Group
- Walter’s Auto Body
- Metropolitan Car-O-liner
- Continental Auto Parts
- Sherwin-Williams
- All American Auto Salvage
- Mountain View Auto Body
- First Class Auto Glass
- L & M Auto Center
- Nucar Connection
- Flemington Car & Truck Country
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Bill Flannery Automotive
- USI North America Paint Booths
- Albert Kemperle
- Thomas Greco Publishing/New Jersey Automotive
- Lee’s Auto Body
- Meadowlands Exposition Center
- Maxon Hyundai-Mazda-Buick-GMC
- Central Paint
- Holmes & McDowell
- Elizabeth Truck Center
- Anthony’s Auto Body
- Mitch Portnoi – Post, Polak Law Firm
- Sal’s Auto Body
Prize Sponsors
- Nucar Connection
- Cosmo’s Ocean County Auto Wreckers
- Sherwin-Williams
- The Amato Agency
- Maxon Hyundai-Mazda-Buick-GMC
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Auto Body Distributing Co.
- Utica National Insurance Company
For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.