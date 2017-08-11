Body Shop Business
Events/AASP-PA
ago

AASP-PA Announces Dates for 2017 Shop Survival Summit

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Texas Advocacy Group Calls for Inquiry into Insurer Steering

California to Launch Probe into Wells Fargo’s Auto Insurance Practices

AASP-PA Announces Dates for 2017 Shop Survival Summit

I-CAR Clarifies Additional Nissan/Infiniti Calibration Requirements

PPG Introduces Envirobase High Performance EC520 Clearcoat

Dallas Couple Seeking $1 Million from Auto Body Shop that Glued Roof to Car: Lawsuit

Allstate: 500 Claims Adjusters Replaced by QuickFoto App

‘Neighbor from Hell’: State Farm Forced Auto Body Shop to Glue Car Roof, Lawsuit Contends

Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania will hold its annual Shop Survival Summit (previously called TechTrain) on Sept. 22-24 at the Wyndham Gettysburg in Gettysburg, Pa.

The professional development event will focus on the latest trends, best practices, equipment and technology in the automotive service industry, while celebrating the industry and its accomplishments, according to the alliance.

“Convention attendees and supporters will obtain valuable knowledge that will help improve their operations, enhance their efforts and increase their bottom line,” the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania (AASP-PA) said.

The weekend-long event will kick off Friday with the annual board and delegate meetings during the day, followed by an early-evening bonfire welcome reception for families.

Saturday morning will begin with keynote speaker Tom Tucker from the Auto Care Association, with technical and management classes offered in the morning and afternoon.

Over lunch, H. Scott Matthews from Carnegie Mellon University will share his insights and findings on the Emissions and Safety Inspection programs.

After dinner on Saturday, a vendor show will feature new products, prize giveaways and networking opportunities.

Sunday will offer more training opportunities for both management and technicians, as well as a special peer-to-peer roundtable for shop owners and their partners.

For more information or to access the registration form, visit the AASP-PA website, call the AASP-PA office at (717) 564-8400, or email [email protected].

Show Full Article