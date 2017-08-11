AASP-PA Announces Dates for 2017 Shop Survival Summit

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania will hold its annual Shop Survival Summit (previously called TechTrain) on Sept. 22-24 at the Wyndham Gettysburg in Gettysburg, Pa.

The professional development event will focus on the latest trends, best practices, equipment and technology in the automotive service industry, while celebrating the industry and its accomplishments, according to the alliance.

“Convention attendees and supporters will obtain valuable knowledge that will help improve their operations, enhance their efforts and increase their bottom line,” the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania (AASP-PA) said.

The weekend-long event will kick off Friday with the annual board and delegate meetings during the day, followed by an early-evening bonfire welcome reception for families.

Saturday morning will begin with keynote speaker Tom Tucker from the Auto Care Association, with technical and management classes offered in the morning and afternoon.

Over lunch, H. Scott Matthews from Carnegie Mellon University will share his insights and findings on the Emissions and Safety Inspection programs.

After dinner on Saturday, a vendor show will feature new products, prize giveaways and networking opportunities.

Sunday will offer more training opportunities for both management and technicians, as well as a special peer-to-peer roundtable for shop owners and their partners.

For more information or to access the registration form, visit the AASP-PA website, call the AASP-PA office at (717) 564-8400, or email [email protected] .