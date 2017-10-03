Body Shop Business
Events/Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania
ago

AASP-PA Gearing up for 10th Annual Clay Shoot

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Miller Electric Continues 'Build with Blue' Rebate Program with Holiday Savings Promotion

I-CAR Offers Overview of Blind-Spot Detection Systems

CARSTAR All Line Builds Business, Relationships Through Partnership with Local Honda Dealership

U.S. Drivers Worried About Hackers Seizing Control of Autonomous Vehicles

Farmers Insurance Offers Accident-Avoidance Tips for Autumn Driving

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

In Battle of Grizzly vs. Car, Bear Wins

Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair Publishes Best Practices for Dealing with Flood-Damaged Vehicles

I-CAR Launches ‘Art and Science of Estimator Interactions’ Course

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania (AASP-PA) will hold its 10th annual AASP-PA Clay Shoot on Oct. 14 at Warrington Sporting Clays in Wellsville, Pa.

Cost is $50 for individual shooters and $175 for a team of four shooters. The shoot will include a round of 50 clay birds, continental breakfast and lunch.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m.

AASP-PA encourages new shooters to attend. Experienced shooters will be paired with those who aren’t familiar with sporting clays.

Sponsorships are available for $100 (silver), $300 (gold) and $500 (platinum).

To register, contact Amanda Henry at (717) 303-6166 or [email protected]. Registration must be received by Oct. 12.

Show Full Article