AASP-PA Gearing up for 10th Annual Clay Shoot

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania (AASP-PA) will hold its 10th annual AASP-PA Clay Shoot on Oct. 14 at Warrington Sporting Clays in Wellsville, Pa.

Cost is $50 for individual shooters and $175 for a team of four shooters. The shoot will include a round of 50 clay birds, continental breakfast and lunch.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m.

AASP-PA encourages new shooters to attend. Experienced shooters will be paired with those who aren’t familiar with sporting clays.

Sponsorships are available for $100 (silver), $300 (gold) and $500 (platinum).

To register, contact Amanda Henry at (717) 303-6166 or [email protected]. Registration must be received by Oct. 12.