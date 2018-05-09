Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania Gearing up for Annual Motorcycle & Car Run

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania (AASP-PA) will hold its annual Motorcycle & Car Run on June 9 at Knoebel’s Grove Amusement Park in Elysburg, Pa.

The family event will include lunch, games, awards, giveaways and door prizes at AASP-PA’s reserved pavilion.

Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m.

The cost, which includes lunch and ride tickets, is $29 per adult and $10 per child under age 4.

To register, click here.