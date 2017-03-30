AASP-PA to Hold Special Speaking Engagement During April SCRS/CIC Events

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania (AASP-PA) Local Chapter 11 (collision chapter) announced that it will be holding a special event with guest speaker Erica Eversman, chief counsel at Vehicle Information Services, on April 18 at Sheraton Hotel at Station Square in Pittsburgh, Pa. The event is being held in conjunction with Collision Industry Conference and Society of Collision Repair Specialists meetings that same week.

Eversman is a lawyer who specializes in matters pertaining to collision repair shops and their customers. She will discuss what liability shops are currently open to and how they can protect themselves, and provide tips on getting paid for proper repairs.

The event will kick off with a meet and greet beginning at 6:30 p.m., and Eversman’s presentation will begin at 7 p.m. The cost of the event is $25 per person if registering by April 5. Any time after April 5, including at the door on the day of the event, the cost will be $30 per person. To register, contact Pam Thomas at (717) 564-840 or [email protected]. For any questions concerning the presentation, contact AASP-PA Field Director Dave Thomas at (724) 757-2247 or Chapter 11 President Rob Wagner, Jr. at (412) 364-8898.