AASP/NJ, SCRS Team Up for Annual Leadership Meeting at NORTHEAST 2017

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers/New Jersey (AASP/NJ) and the Society of Collision Repairer Specialists (SCRS) will once again co-host their annual East Coast Resolution Forum & Leadership Meeting at this year’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show. The meeting, moderated by NYSACT/LIABRA Executive Director Ed Kizenberger, is an opportunity for market leaders and influential industry representatives to connect with and learn from other state, regional and national association members who are facing similar issues.

The East Coast Resolution Forum & Leadership Meeting will take place March 17 at 1 p.m. at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. The forum will be limited to collision repairers who are current members of participating trade associations only. Attendees of this event should be prepared to participate, rather than observe. Advance RSVP is required to participate.

“We felt that we could accomplish much more if we kept the participation to collision repairers,” said AASP/NJ President Jeff McDowell. “In the past, we would have outside vendors or the press at the table, and the feedback we received from the industry was that they felt that the meeting wasn’t achieving what they thought it could with an open-door format. We wanted to change it up this year and see what we’ll be able to accomplish.”

While the Leadership Meeting will address many of the technological advancements to hit the industry in recent times (and some of the common issues they’ve caused), SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg expects to see the afternoon gathering explore an even greater area of concern.

“The resounding response I get from shops when I talk to them about the biggest challenges they face right now is workforce development [and] finding people with the skill set who are capable of addressing the technology that’s pushing this industry forward,” said Schulenburg. “I think that’s just as true if you’re in New Jersey, New York or Connecticut as it is if you’re in California, Texas or Chicago. I think that’s probably one of the biggest common threads facing all of our members at both the national and state levels right now.”

The 2017 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show will be held March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Registration is currently open at www.aaspnjnortheast.com. For more information on AASP/NJ, visit www.aaspnj.org.