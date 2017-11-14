AASP/NJ Teams up with WMABA for New Educational Slate at NORTHEAST 2018

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced a partnership with the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) to produce a new educational series at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Show.

Following the 40th anniversary of NORTHEAST in 2017, AASP/NJ is excited to build on the success of the show in recent years. NORTHEAST 2018 (March 16-18, 2018 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus) is already on pace to be another record-breaking event, as the association recently announced the expansion to a second level. Now, NORTHEAST is growing even more with AASP/NJ’s commitment to bringing a top-of-the-line educational forum to NORTHEAST attendees by collaborating with WMABA.

“Education is so important to what we do every day,” says AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee. “Providing industry members with high-quality education has always been one of our main priorities, and teaming up with an association like WMABA, who has many decades of experience providing a high standard of industry training, is helping us do just that.”

Added Jordan Hendler, executive director of the WMABA, “To keep up with the changes in technology and our industry, associations need to get together to provide relevant education. Our association’s 50-year history has shown that we are repairer-centric and thrive only when they are successful. The goal of this partnership for us is to provide a quality, lasting educational experience.”

“As a fellow repairer, I know that repairers need this event, and they need it to be great,” said WMABA President Mark Schaech, also of Mark’s Body Shop in Baltimore, Md. “It takes a lot of effort and dollars to get techs, managers and owners to an event, and we know what they gain here will be worth it. I’m very excited to have WMABA making these strides.”

“We want everyone at the show to have the opportunity to better themselves and better their businesses, and having WMABA’s energy and expertise at the helm of our seminar offerings will undoubtedly accomplish that goal,” said McNee. “We are well on our way to another incredible NORTHEAST Show.”

For more information on the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.