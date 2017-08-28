Body Shop Business
Legal/Texas
AASP/NJ: Texas Collision Repair Lawsuit ‘Big Wake-up Call’ to Auto Body Industry

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The $1 million lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center in Dallas seems to have hit a nerve with the auto body industry.

The lawsuit, filed by Matthew and Marcia Seebachan, highlights the tension between insurers that are trying to minimize claims costs and body shops that are trying to perform proper repairs. It also shows what can happen when shops kowtow to insurers’ pressure to cut corners.

“The case sheds light on common insurer-repairer relations, and people across the nation have been keeping an eye on the effects this case will have on the collision repair industry,” the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) said.

The lawsuit includes some unflattering testimony from Boyce Willis, John Eagle’s body shop director, who asserted that the shop’s repair procedures are “guided by insurance.”

“So … if you brought your car into my shop, right, the insurance company’s going to dictate what – how we’re going to repair your car,” Willis said in a deposition.

Attorney Todd Tracy responded by asking: “[A]s a certified body shop … the insurance company cannot trump the OEM specifications, correct, sir?”

“Yes, they can,” Willis answered. “By not paying the bill.”

AASP/NJ said the case “speaks to a number of concerns collision repairers face every day.”

“This is bringing a ton of attention to body shops regarding insurance companies, and what they will and won’t pay for,” AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant said. “The shops should be the ones deciding what it takes to repair the car, and they should be getting paid to do it. Insurance companies come in, and they’ll only pay for certain things, and it really is causing people to have unsafe cars.

“I think it’s very important someone addresses situations of insurance companies dictating how cars get repaired and limiting payment to what they want to pay for. That’s a job for qualified collision repair shops. The job of the insurer is to insure, but also to pay for these cars to be repaired correctly and safely-not to come out and dictate. They’re shifting what their position is and acting as if they have rights they just don’t have. Hopefully this case brings out these kinds of concerns throughout the industry.”

According to the lawsuit, John Eagle used an adhesive to bond the replacement roof of the Seebachans’ 2010 Honda Fit rather than using the welds, as per the Honda repair specifications. The couple was trapped inside the burning Honda after crashing into a hydroplaning 2010 Toyota Tacoma in 2013.

“As far as the facts of the case go, nobody’s going to know what the real truths are until this gets to court,” AASP/NJ President Jeff McDowell said. “This is definitely a big wake-up call to the industry as a whole – not just to the collision repairers, but to the insurance industry as well.”

    The real problem is that Body Shops ultimately control the quality and the repair of vehicles, Insurance companies can suggest repair procedures all day, at the end of the day it is the Body shop that is supposed to research and implement proper repair procedures. I get it, the tactics used by insurers like comparatively measuring severity, parts usage, and the like will drive many to consider inappropriate repair procedures or parts in order to try to meet the “wants” of the insurer, and all this does is force other to try to complete proper repairs within the severity “guidelines” that drive their ranking. Ultimately though, the body shop repairs cars, the insurance companies write checks, as long as body shop managers, owners, and technicians fall prey to running their shops by insurance company numbers, as opposed to proper repair procedures we will continue to fight this battle. There is only one way to repair vehicles, the correct way, I don’t control what it costs to fix a vehicle, the accident, the car, and the proper repair procedures do.

      Spoken like a true insurance employee. One shop cannot dictate what the “insurance machine” is willing to pay for. To completely understand the industry, you have to have owned or run an independent shop to understand the pressures that are exerted on the shops. Just because the insurance companies say to us OE guidelines, does not mean they actually want you to. I was at NACE a couple years ago when State Farm and Allstate had spokesmen on the panel that discussed whether there was a need to pre and post-scan vehicles that had been in an accident. The manufacturers said it was always needed, so the insurance spokesmen said we need to do it. When I got home and tried to actually charge for it, I soon realized that they did not mean what they said. In other words, I do not pre and post-scan vehicles, because the insurance companies will not pay for a pre-scan. I can do it, but on my own dime. Can you see the real dilemma? The fact is, the insurance companies have complete control on the industry, and will continue to have this control until they stop estimating the damage and instead pay for the bill for the us repairing the damage.

