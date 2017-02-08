AASP/NJ Unveils Educational Program for Northeast 2017

Popular speakers Mike Anderson and Larry Montanez are among the presenters on the docket for the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers/New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) 40th annual Northeast 2017 Automotive Services Show.

Anderson, founder of Collision Advice, will present his “Who Pays for What?” survey results, along with the national debut of “100% Disassembly and Parts Mirror Matching.” Montanez, co-founder of P&L Consultants, will debut his new class, “Take Back Your Business From the Rekey Process,” and will present “Proper and Accurate Blueprinting with Pre-Scan/Pre-Measure,” along with Jake Rodenroth and Anthony Cetani.

Scheduled for March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., Northeast 2017 also will feature “Path to Certification,” a series of four panel discussions:

“The Shop Owner’s Perspective,” moderated by Gary Wano, former chairman of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and owner of GW & Son Auto Body

“The OEM Perspective (Non-Luxury Brands),” moderated by Aaron Clark of Assured Performance

“Tooling and Equipment Considerations,” moderated by Kristen Felder of Collision Hub

“The OEM Perspective (Luxury Brands),” also moderated by Aaron Clark

The educational program also will feature:

“Open Your Eyes…And You WILL Become a Game Changer!” – Jerry McNee and John Niechwiadowicz

“Ford High Voltage Vehicles Components and Operation” – Ford Motorcraft Technical Trainer Mike Brabble

“2020 – The Future of Staffing: Where Will You Be?” – Mike Lanza of Sherwin-Williams

“Supercharge Your Profits!” – Jim Saeli of Management Success

As always, Northeast 2017 will kick off with the 2017 East Coast Resolution Forum and Leadership Meeting, co-hosted by AASP/NJ and the SCRS. The forum is an opportunity for market leaders and influential industry representatives to connect with and learn from other state, regional and national association members who are facing similar issues.

Registration for the Northeast 2017 educational program seminars opened Feb. 1. Show organizers strongly recommend pre-registering, as the seminars tend to fill up rapidly.

Attendees can register for the seminars at www.aaspnjnortheast.com/seminars-demos.shtml.

At a Glance

What: Northeast 2017 Automotive Services Show

When: March 17-19

Where: Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Register: www.aaspnjnortheast.com/seminars-demos.shtml