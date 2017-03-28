Body Shop Business
Abernethy Auto Body Owner Robert “Toby” Abernethy Passes Away

Robert M. “Toby” Abernethy Sr., founder of Abernethy Auto Body in West Grove, Pa., passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the age of 83 at Neighborhood Hospice, West Chester, Pa.

Abernethy served as a corporal in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 before starting his entrepreneurial career on Sept. 11, 1956 by opening an automotive service station in West Grove, Pa. He went on to own and operate several businesses over his 61-year career, including Abernethy’s Auto Body, Inc., which he founded, owned and operated from 1966 until his passing.

