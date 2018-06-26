Able Body Shop Opens Third Location in Anchorage, Alaska

Able Body Shop has announced the grand opening of its third location in Anchorage, Alaska.

The new location is the largest of all Able locations and is unique in that it focuses on collision repair along with retail and installation of truck accessories.

Able Body Shop partnered with the Chamber of Commerce for a public celebration and ribbon cutting on June 19, 2018. This family-friendly event featured live music, go-karting, food trucks, a bounce house and more.

“We were humbled by the support and outreach from the Anchorage community,” said Ryan Cropper, owner of Able Body Shop.