Body Shop Business
MSOs/Able Body Shop
ago

Able Body Shop Opens Third Location in Anchorage, Alaska

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Axalta Kickstarts Kids’ Careers in the Automotive Industry

Star Tribune Names Malco Products, SBC, a 2018 Top Workplace

CCAR and Electude Announce Automotive Safety Education Partnership

Nominations for SEMA Industry Awards Open Now

ITW Evercoat Announces James Cooley as U.S. Sales Director

Auto Insurance Appraiser Gets 10 Years for Staged Collision Ring

Fatal Tesla Crash Preliminary Investigation Report Issued

VIDEO: OE vs. Aftermarket Parts Industry Statistics, Presented by Kia

GM Building New Set of Requirements for Collision Certification

GM Releases Statement Recommending Genuine GM Bumpers on Vehicles Equipped with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

Able Body Shop has announced the grand opening of its third location in Anchorage, Alaska.

The new location is the largest of all Able locations and is unique in that it focuses on collision repair along with retail and installation of truck accessories.

Able Body Shop partnered with the Chamber of Commerce for a public celebration and ribbon cutting on June 19, 2018. This family-friendly event featured live music, go-karting, food trucks, a bounce house and more.

“We were humbled by the support and outreach from the Anchorage community,” said Ryan Cropper, owner of Able Body Shop.

Show Full Article