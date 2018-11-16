ABPA President Mike Dolabi Honored with Distinguished Alumnus Award

The Automotive Body Parts Association President Mike Dolabi of National Autobody Parts has been given a special recognition by the University of Texas at Arlington for the “Distinguished Alumnus Award”. During the event, Mike was able to meet with Texas governor Greg Abbott.

Each year, the University of Texas at Arlington recognizes individuals who have represented or advocated for the University through professional and civic achievement and community engagement. The 2018 Distinguished Alumni Awards were presented on November 9. The annual event celebrates alumni and friends of the University for their exemplary accomplishments and anchors UTA’s weeklong Homecoming festivities that culminate with a street festival, parade and basketball games.

For more information about Mike and the awards, visit the UTA website.