Abra Acquires Five Collision Repair Centers in April

Abra Auto Body Repair of America continued its national growth with the acquisition of five collision repair centers in April.

Abra President and CEO Ann Fandozzi and other members of the senior leadership team welcomed employees during celebrations held after the centers opened for business as Abra.

In Colorado, Abra added one center in Colorado Springs, located at 708 Nichols Blvd. The 6,500-square-foot center has seven employees, and is Abra’s fourth location in the Colorado Springs area.

In New Jersey, the company welcomed 56 employees at four centers around South Jersey, located at:

6324 Blackhorse Pike in Egg Harbor Township

448 Route 9 in Marmora

2702 Route 9 in Rio Grande

3181 Delsea Dr in Vineland

With these four centers, Abra has added more than 45,000 square feet of production space to the market.

“We’re proud of the success we’ve had in both Colorado and New Jersey,” said Jim Kessler, Abra chief operating officer. “These centers add needed capacity to two busy markets for us.”

Abra now has 345 centers in 27 states.