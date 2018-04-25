Body Shop Business
Business/Abra
ago

Abra Acquires Five Collision Repair Centers in April

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Automotive Paint and Coatings Distributor FinishMaster celebrates 50th Anniversary

Spectra Premium Mobile Application Wins Bronze at ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference

SEM Expands Weld-Through Primers Line with New Zincweld

Automotive Service Association Leaders Visit Capitol Hill to Discuss Autonomous Vehicles

CARSTAR Launches New Operations and Sales Structures Across U.S.

Hyundai Position Statement: Auto Body Shops Should Perform Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

More Auto Body Shops Using Materials Invoicing Systems: ‘Who Pays for What?’ Survey

Ringbrothers Take a Stand Against Counterfeiters of Automotive Parts

VIDEO: Good Telephone Techniques for Your Auto Body Shop, Presented by Kia

Motorists Know Distracted Driving Is Risky But They Still Do It, Survey Finds

Abra CEO Ann Fandozzi welcomes the team at Abra Marmora, N.J.

Abra Auto Body Repair of America continued its national growth with the acquisition of five collision repair centers in April.

Abra President and CEO Ann Fandozzi and other members of the senior leadership team welcomed employees during celebrations held after the centers opened for business as Abra.

In Colorado, Abra added one center in Colorado Springs, located at 708 Nichols Blvd. The 6,500-square-foot center has seven employees, and is Abra’s fourth location in the Colorado Springs area.

In New Jersey, the company welcomed 56 employees at four centers around South Jersey, located at:

  • 6324 Blackhorse Pike in Egg Harbor Township
  • 448 Route 9 in Marmora
  • 2702 Route 9 in Rio Grande
  • 3181 Delsea Dr in Vineland

With these four centers, Abra has added more than 45,000 square feet of production space to the market.

“We’re proud of the success we’ve had in both Colorado and New Jersey,” said Jim Kessler, Abra chief operating officer. “These centers add needed capacity to two busy markets for us.”

Abra now has 345 centers in 27 states.

Show Full Article