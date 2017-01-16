ABRA Auto Body & Glass Announces Executive Leadership Promotions, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

ABRA Auto Body & Glass has added three key executive leadership roles to help execute its national growth strategy.

James Kessler has been appointed to the newly created position of chief operating officer (COO). Kessler joins ABRA with substantial experience in the automotive space, spending 17 years in several senior leadership roles at Pep Boys. Most recently, Kessler served as president and COO for various private equity-backed growth companies, where he led operations through remarkable revenue and market share gains

In addition to Kessler’s appointment, Scott Krohn has been promoted to the newly created position of chief process and quality officer. His responsibilities will be to ensure ABRA remains an industry leader in customer satisfaction, innovation, process improvement and implementing best-in-class practices to address growing vehicle complexities. He previously held the role of executive vice president of operations for ABRA.

Toan Nguyen has been promoted to the newly created position of chief information and strategy officer. He will continue to lead ABRA’s critical technology area in addition to building the company’s analytical growth roadmap and corporate strategy. He previously served as ABRA’s chief information officer.

“I am thrilled to announce the appointment of these three talented leaders to their new roles,” said ABRA President and CEO Ann Fandozzi. “Each of them has an outstanding performance record and an unwavering passion for the industry. Their knowledge and clear vision for ABRA’s future will be instrumental in our long-term growth.”

ABRA’s current portfolio includes 335 locations in 25 states with more than 5,000 employees.