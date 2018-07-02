Abra Expands in Indiana with Acquisition of Church Brothers Collision Repair

Abra Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in Indianapolis with the acquisition of all six Church Brothers Collision Repair locations.

Abra first entered the state of Indiana in 2012 with the opening of a franchise location in Kokomo. It has since added 14 more centers, primarily in the Indianapolis area. The addition of Church Brothers brings Abra’s total to 21 locations in Indiana. The six new Abra locations will be known as Church Brothers, an Abra Company for the foreseeable future. They will be staffed by the same experienced employees, and customers will receive the same service they’ve come to rely on.

Church Brothers Collision Repair was founded in 1929 and has been family-owned for three generations, becoming a household name in the Indianapolis area. With repair centers in Avon, Castleton, Greenwood, Zionsville, Downtown Indianapolis and on Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis, the company has gained a reputation for quality repairs, caring customer service and a commitment to the communities they serve.

Church Brothers co-owners Dan and Rhonda Hall and their family said that they have selected an outstanding company to shepherd their firm as it approaches its 90th year.

“We are confident that we have partnered with a company that will continue our superior quality of workmanship, and with excellent service focused on always satisfying the customer,” said Dan Hall. “Given these hallmarks, we see Church Brothers Collision Repair continuing to the century mark, and beyond.”

Added Jim Kessler, Abra’s chief operating officer, “I’m really impressed with the employees at Church Brothers. For almost 90 years, they have been serving their neighbors, and it’s an honor to carry on that legacy. We all look forward to welcoming them to the Abra family in Indiana.”