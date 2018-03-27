Abra Opens New Auto Body Shop in Rising Sun, Md.

Abra Auto Body Repair of America announced the addition of a new facility in Rising Sun, Md.

Located approximately 50 miles northeast of Baltimore, near the Pennsylvania border, Rising Sun is Abra’s first location in Maryland.

The facility opened as Abra on March 12, and came through the acquisition of Harrison MITA Collision earlier in the month. The 16,500-square-foot repair center has 14 bays and 13 employees, who were welcomed by Joe Cirelli, Abra’s chief real estate officer, and other company leaders.

“We’ve had a lot of success in the region,” said Jim Kessler, Abra’s chief operating officer. “We’re looking forward to introducing ourselves to the people of Maryland, and continuing to build on our reputation for quality and service.”

The newly acquired center expands Abra’s operations in Eastern Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland, and the location complements 28 existing centers in the Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Delaware region.

Abra now has 340 repair centers in 27 states across the nation.