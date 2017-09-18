Accudraft Announces Changes to Service Department



SAIMA of North America, manufacturer of Accudraft spraybooths and prep stations, has doubled the size of its service department.

Under the guidance of the new service manager, Bill Simon, the company made the changes to meet the growing demands of its customers.

“As more collision centers and paint booth operators turn to Accudraft for all of their painting and prepping needs, the company decided it was time to upgrade their service capacities to ensure that every customer is granted the speedy, high-quality service that Accudraft is known for,” Randolph, N.J.-based SAIMA said in a news release.

“Accudraft understands that even minor problems with a paint booth can have a dramatic effect on a company’s earnings. The truth is that most companies cannot afford to have a broken paint booth for an extended period of time. To prevent this, Accudraft decided to double the number of vehicles in their service fleet in order to make sure that every client is taken care of in a timely manner.”

Regardless of the paint booth’s make and model, Accudraft’s service team guarantees a thorough inspection and 16-point tune-up service that optimizes the efficiency and effectiveness of the spraybooth, according to the company.

“Clients are also encouraged to choose from one of Accudraft’s custom maintenance plans, which are flexible and able to be designed to meet the unique needs of every type of company,” SAIMA said. “These plans are great for ensuring that every booth receives its routine maintenance, and they can also make any unexpected major repair work much more affordable. While a maintenance plan is recommended for everyone who operates a paint booth, Accudraft strongly advises that all businesses that absolutely depend on their paint booths consider taking out a policy to prevent any unexpected problems.”

The company has set up an emergency hotline that prioritizes companies that are having serious issues with their paint booths “so that their paint shop or collision center is up and running in the shortest amount of time possible.”

To make an appointment for emergency repair, call (800) 524-0340.