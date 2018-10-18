Body Shop Business
News/2018 SEMA Show
Advanced Measurement Systems Offers SEMA Special

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Advanced Measurement Systems, a leader in the industry’s laser measurement systems, has announced a new SEMA special on its Eclipse or SPECTRE products. With the deal, customers can get $1,000 off either product from now till Nov. 30, 2018.

The Eclipse (as seen on Graveyard CarZ) features red laser smart targets and 3D graphics with a 32-foot range. As seen on Motorhead Garage, SPECTRE has 3D graphics and passive targets, and features a cordless, single-line green laser scanner, Bluetooth compatibility and an extended 40-foot range. Both systems offer self-calibration 4X/second and measurement certification.

For more information, call (423) 781-7163 or visit AMS online here.

