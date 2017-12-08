Body Shop Business
Repair/Aftermarket Parts
ago

Aftermarket Parts to be Analyzed in ‘Crash Test that Auto Insurance Bullies Don’t Want You to Know About’

Josh Cable

Josh Cable,Senior Editor

View bio

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

Aftermarket Parts to be Analyzed in ‘Crash Test that Auto Insurance Bullies Don’t Want You to Know About’

Aluminum Use in Vehicles Growing at ‘Unprecedented’ Rate

How One Auto Body Shop Dominates Social Media

Collision Industry Conference: Dispelling the Dash-Light Diagnostic Myth

Vandals Trash Massachusetts Body Shop’s Beloved Seasonal Display

Mike Rowe to High Schoolers: Don’t Rule Out Community College or Trade School

Aftermarket Parts to be Analyzed in ‘Crash Test that Auto Insurance Bullies Don’t Want You to Know About’

Collision Industry Conference: Dispelling the Dash-Light Diagnostic Myth

How One Auto Body Shop Dominates Social Media

Aluminum Use in Vehicles Growing at ‘Unprecedented’ Rate

In the landmark lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center, Dallas attorney Todd Tracy showed what happened when a body shop strays from OEM repair guidelines. Now he wants to show what happens when a shop uses aftermarket crash parts.

In a Dec. 7 video, Tracy explains his plans to analyze the crashworthiness of aftermarket parts on a 2010 Honda Fit – the model that was at the center of the multi-million-dollar lawsuit against John Eagle.

Tracy says he plans to send three 2010 Honda Fits to KARCO Engineering’s crash-testing facility in Adelanto, Calif.

As Tracy explains in the video, one Honda Fit never has been involved in an accident and never has been repaired.

Burl’s Collision Center in Henderson, Texas, will make certain modifications to the other two Hondas.

On the second Honda Fit, the body shop will remove the OEM windshield and replace it with an aftermarket windshield, Tracy says. The shop also will remove the vehicle roof and re-attach it using 3M 8115 adhesive glue – a procedure that should sound familiar to anyone following the John Eagle case.

On the third Honda Fit, the body shop will replace the front bumper, the front radiator support, a quarter panel, the door and all of the glass – and replace them with non-OEM-approved aftermarket parts.

Tracy’s plan is to subject all three vehicles to a 40-mph “narrow frontal-offset barrier” crash test and compare the results.

“Why are we doing this? Why are we putting our money where our mouth is?” Tracy asks. “Because for so long the insurance industry and the aftermarket industry has said, ‘You do not need to follow OEM repair specifications, that, ‘Our aftermarket parts are just as safe as the OEMs’ original parts.’ We’re putting those statements to a test.

“We are using the scientific method to prove our point that the vehicle repair industry must follow the OEM repair specifications to the letter, and when they don’t, people die or get seriously injured.”

Tracy promises to share the results when the tests are completed.

Stay tuned.

  • Nuuke

    Good for Todd Tracy! It’s about time someone did this type of testing!

  • Patrick Burke

    I think Todd is on the right track to crash test cars that have been repaired using aftermarket parts but he is missing the mark by crash testing three cars that have been repaired two different ways. The example I would use is the Acura MDX video that was going around about a year ago. Acura crash tested the new MDX with a front door ring that had been sectioned and one with a door ring that had been replaced following the OEM guideline. The MDX that was repaired following the Acura proceedure crashed as expected and the one that did not had significant problems showing the possibility that the driver could be ejected from the car in a collision.

  • Forrest

    If he is proven to be right with these tests there will have to be a recall by every shop that installed counterfeit parts on every vehicle that is still on the road and replace those parts with OEM and the insurers that dictated using those parts will be footing the bill. This could very well be what this industry needs!!!

  • Eric

    I recently went back to my insurance and complain that I had to fork over the extra $300 to get a OEM hood on my car. It was 5 years ago and documented everything. It didn’t fit, the part wasn’t shaped the same and was significantly lighter than the OEM part (friend had the same car). They made an investigation and the shop was lying. I got my $300 back and also got my deductible back. The problem is that not everyone knows what to look for and trust their insurance to give them the right repairs.

  • __JKL__

    Just what the insurers need and want so as to justify ushering in their autonomous vehicle mandates enforced by the federal government. This is going to cost 100’s of thousands of jobs people. It’s long since past the point of no return for this industry! You have only yourselves to blame for making eager bedfellows with the enemy. Insurers are fundamentally by
    design- opposed to both your customers as well as their own. It’s painfully obvious, yet bewildering as to how this industry could have overlooked such a fact!

Show Full Article