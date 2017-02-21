Aftermarket Parts Bill Speeds Through Arkansas Senate

The Arkansas Senate has passed a bill repealing the requirement that body shops use OEM replacement parts on warrantied cars unless the customer provides written consent to use aftermarket parts.

Arkansas senators voted 21-9 in favor of Senate Bill 291, which deletes this phrase from Arkansas Code 4-90-306:

“Whenever repairs are made involving replacement crash parts, as defined in this subchapter, and the vehicle is still under the manufacturer’s original warranty, only original equipment manufacturer replacement crash parts may be used by the repair facility unless the owner gives or has given written consent otherwise.”

Republican Sen. Greg Standridge, an insurance agent and president of CSI Insurance, sponsored the bill, which had its first reading on Feb. 7.

The bill now moves to the Arkansas House of Representatives, where Rep. Charlie Collins is sponsoring the House version.