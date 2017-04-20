AirEye Personal Fan Automatically Turns On-Off as Needed

Big Ass Solutions recently introduced the AirEye personal industrial fan, a heavy-duty air mover that automatically turns on and off as needed.

AirEye’s signature feature is the AirEye Occupancy Sensor (AEOS), which uses passive infrared detection and temperature sensors to automate the fan’s operation.

The AEOS is designed to save energy effortlessly, activating the fan with no physical input from users when they’re busy or have their hands full. Users no longer have to remember to turn the fan off at the end of a shift. AirEye equipped with AEOS will automatically shut off five minutes after it senses the airflow path is empty.

A durable, coated steel cage protects the hub and airfoils, and AirEye is IP-65 wet rated so it can be hosed clean when it gets dirty. If a repair is needed, all components are easily removable for quick replacement. The unit is backed by a seven-year parts warranty.

Specially designed blades and an electrically commutated motor maximize airflow and efficiency. AirEye also features an intuitive infinite-speed controller, allowing the fan to be operated at 1 to 100 percent of full speed.

AirEye can be mounted to any type of column or on a portable wheeled base. A variety of mounting options will be available at launch.

AirEye is available for preorder and expected to ship in early June. Visit www.bigassfans.com for more information.