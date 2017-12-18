AirPro Diagnostics Convenes Industry Advisory Council

AirPro Diagnostics has announced the appointment and inaugural meeting of its 2018 Industry Advisory Council.

“We are excited to have these industry leaders give their valued input on our strategy and product enhancements,” said Lonnie Margol, founder and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based AirPro Diagnostics. “Customer safety must be paramount in all shop decisions, and the feedback we’ve received confirms we are moving in the right direction to be the best option for scanning, diagnostics and safety system calibrations for the auto body repair community.”

The council addressed issues and concerns of the industry-wide scan/diagnostic revolution as well as the functionality and future enhancements of the AirPro diagnostic tool itself, the company noted.

“The team at AirPro Diagnostics is first-class,” said advisory council member Rissa Matsumoto, vice president of Auto Body Hawaii. “Their response time and service is hands down the best in the industry, even with our shop being all the way out here in Hawaii. Our input is always valued and we see immediate response to our requests for additional features. We are proud to serve on the council and look forward to being an integral part of the best possible scan solution for this industry.”

The 2018 Industry Advisory Council members are:

Participant Shop Rissa Matsumoto Auto Body Hawaii Patrick O’Neill Body Shop Express (California) Kye Yeung European Motor Works (California) Kelly Roberts Fix Auto North Bay (Ontario) Troy Gates Gates Collision Centers (Wisconsin) Darrell Amberson LaMettry’s Collision (Minnesota) Paul Sgro Lee’s Garage (New Jersey) Brian Greenley MAACO (Colorado) Addaie Amankwaah Paul Brothers Auto Body (Pennsylvania) Gene Lopez Seidner’s Collision Center (California) Brad Zara Zara’s Collision (Illinois)

“There are stand-alone scan tools and there are scan tools that are basically OBD II to Wi-Fi systems that connect to remote call centers,” said advisory council member Gene Lopez, director of development and training for Seidner’s Collision Centers. “The AirPro Diagnostics tool has the best of both worlds and more. You can scan the car on your own and if you need further assistance, you simply push one button to access assistance from their certified technicians. AirPro Diagnostic technicians properly diagnose and deliver a report back to the shop on what DTC’s are present and what calibrations may be required to safely repair the vehicle.”