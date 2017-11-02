AirPro Diagnostics Introduces New ‘U-Scan’ Option

The new “U-Scan” feature from AirPro Diagnostics gives shops the added benefit to use the AirPro OEM-compliant scan tool independently to perform their own basic pre- and post-repair scans while at the same time having one-click on-demand access to AirPro’s remote ASE-certified technicians to perform advanced diagnostics, calibrations and module programming.

When selecting this option in AirPro’s ORION diagnostic management system, the vehicle information and report is created, including the VIN, year, make, model, description of damage, mileage and whether the scan is a pre-or post-repair scan.

The shop’s technician will connect the AirPro and use the scan-tool functions like any other scan-tool. When the scan results are returned and displayed, the user clicks on “Save Report.” The scan results are automatically added to the report and saved in the vehicle profile for documentation within ORION.

AirPro Diagnostics is exhibiting in Booth No. 16527 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.