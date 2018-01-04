AirPro Diagnostics Names Michael Quinn to Business Development Post

AirPro Diagnostics announced the appointment of Michael Quinn as senior vice president of business development.

“We are proud to have Michael join our team,” said Lonnie Margol, founder and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based AirPro Diagnostics. “He clearly understands the needs of the repair community and is a respected industry leader. We will look to his counsel to ensure our solution is the most effective for all stakeholders in the industry.”

With more than 35 years of experience, Quinn is a technician at heart, a former regional multi-shop owner/operator, past chairman of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) and Hall of Eagles inductee.

“Ensuring a safe and complete repair is everyone’s business,” Quinn said. “Shops now have the expertise of AirPro’s ASE-certified technicians at their fingertips for diagnostics and calibrations, with an unprecedented 10-minute response pledge.”

Chuck Olsen, executive director of operations at AirPro Diagnostics, has worked with Quinn on various CIC committees and has seen “firsthand how committed he is to the betterment of this industry.”

“He has a passion and extensive knowledge of the collision repair industry that will serve repairers and AirPro well as we all navigate this challenging technical tsunami,” Olsen added.

The AirPro Diagnostics tool was developed to ensure that the safety systems of every collision-damaged vehicle are diagnosed and recalibrated to OEM specifications to maintain the vehicle’s integrity and safety in any subsequent accident.