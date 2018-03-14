AirPro Diagnostics Named Preferred Provider for Maaco, CARSTAR

AirPro Diagnostics announced that Maaco Auto Painting and Collision Repair and CARSTAR North America have named AirPro Diagnostics their preferred provider for pre- and post-repair scan services.

“We are proud we’ve earned this designation and look forward to servicing CARSTAR and Maaco franchisees with our superior diagnostic scanning and OEM safety system calibrations,” said Michael Quinn, senior vice president of business development at AirPro Diagnostics. “Repair facilities across North America are choosing AirPro, having discovered that the combination of our unique self-scan feature and our 10-minute response pledge fits their needs well.”

Recognized by industry scan tool developers, the AirPro Diagnostics tool was developed to ensure that the safety systems of every collision-damaged vehicle are diagnosed and recalibrated to OEM specifications. An improperly repaired vehicle can seriously compromise the integrity of the vehicle and timing of safety systems in any future accident.

“Our ADAS calibration library is continually growing to support CARSTAR and Maaco and the broader collision industry’s needs,” said Chuck Olsen, executive director of operations at AirPro Diagnostics. “Our strong commitment to ongoing education allows our platinum diagnosticians to stay on top of today’s technology.”