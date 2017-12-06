AirPro Diagnostics Names Mark McCahill HR Director

AirPro Diagnostics has appointed Mark McCahill as its director of human resources.

With more than 20 years of experience, “McCahill is an innovative, self-driven leader who has balanced experience between startups and established Fortune 500 companies,” the company said.

McCahill holds a master’s degree in counseling and human resource management and has a strong background in staff and leadership development.

“We are honored to have Mark join our team and bring his wealth of experience as we continue to build out and develop our team of the best scanning and diagnostic technicians available to the autobody industry,” said Lonnie Margol, founder and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based AirPro Diagnostics. “We anticipate tremendous growth in 2018 with the rollout of our new self-scan option, while remaining committed to our 10-minute response guarantee to our valued body shop customers.”

McCahill added: “I’m excited to further develop the AirPro Diagnostics’ team and fulfill Lonnie’s vision to be the industry leader in OEM-compliant scanning, diagnostics and safety system calibrations.”

Margol noted that the company’s goal is “to ensure that the safety systems of every collision-damaged vehicle are diagnosed and recalibrated to OEM specifications to maintain the vehicle’s integrity and safety in any subsequent accident.”